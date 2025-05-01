Central Kentucky woman expands custom lawn jockey business

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — When LEX 18 first introduced you to Katy Jones in 2021, her small business looked very different.

At that time, Katy Jones was painting custom lawn jockeys out of her garage. This year, she's operating Riders Up Custom Jockeys out of a storefront in Scott County.

"Opening a brick-and-mortar last year, especially with the amount of space we had, has been a game changer," said Jones.

Jones moved into the space one year ago, and she stays busy painting for a long list of clients.

"Working on a big Maker's Mark order right now," she said. "I've painted for Derby-winning jockeys. I've painted for Triple Crown winners. We have full-size jockeys in almost 30 states now."

"I do sometimes miss my little starter shop," she added. "But that has provided opportunities that I wouldn't have ever known."

Opportunities she says were once a pipe dream, but now, they are her reality.

A long-time rider, Jones started painting the iconic cavaliers during the pandemic. She was dealing with time in lockdown combined with a multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

Painting 175-pound, concrete jockeys has been therapeutic.

"It gives me something to focus on," said Jones. "It keeps me physically moving, and it keeps my mind off things."

Riders Up is now Jones' full-time job. Her next goal is to have a custom lawn jockey in all 50 states.

The store is located at 401 Outlet Center Dr. Suite 300 in Georgetown.

