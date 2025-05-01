Visiting Magdalena Farm a year after Mystik Dan captured the 150th Kentucky Derby

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One look around Magdalena Farm shows signs – literally – commemorating a special moment from one year ago. That moment, of course, happened when Mystik Dan captured the 150th Kentucky Derby in a photo finish.

Mystik Dan was foaled at Magdalena Farm, and farm manager Alan Shell recalled the two minutes and three seconds it took for the race to run.

“We were in the owner's suite and we were right next to the two horse, Sierra Leone,” Shell said. “There was a large group in their box and a large group in our box and it came down to either them or us.”

“At the finish line, I thought we won, but then I wasn't sure, so it was, it was pretty intense couple of minutes.”

A year later, work at Magdalena continues. Springtime is especially busy.

“This time of year, we're just focused on the young horses, the foaling mares, getting through the breeding season,” said Shell.

Dr. Cristina Cowles is an equine veterinarian who looks after the mares and foals at a number of farms, including Magdalena. During breeding season, she’s always on call.

“We are there 24 hours thinking and working hard on them,” she said. “First I think our main focus is at the race, and after that you always want them to do well and have a good life afterwards, after racing.

Dr. Cowles has worked with Magdalena for a few years now, and Mystik Dan was one of her first foals.

“It's always very exciting when you have one that you're so close, doing so well,” she said.

While McPeek Racing – which is based out of Magdalena Farm – is competing in the 151st Kentucky Derby with Render Judgement, Mystik Dan’s triumph had a different feel because of the fact that he was foaled at the farm in Lexington.

“There's a great sense of pride,” Shell said, “knowing that we're doing something right.”

After having a year to reflect, Shell has seen positive effects around the farm.

“It's been an incredible year of growth for the farm and for the racing stable,” he said. “Of course, we wouldn't be here if it weren't for the owners. It's their commitment and their patience and their faith in our program. That's the reason we're standing here.”

Shell concluded, “to win races like the Derby and Oaks, it takes a village of help. Everyone, from the grooms to the vets to the farriers, they play a huge role in raising these horses.”

While the Run for the Roses is taking place Saturday, Mystik Dan has other plans. He will run a race of his own at Oaklawn in Arkansas.