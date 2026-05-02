Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
38  WX Alerts
SportsKentucky Derby 152

Actions

A family affair at Churchill Downs: Bill and Riley Mott meet in Kentucky Derby 152

Hall of Famer and his son share the sport’s biggest stage with opposing horses in rare father-son matchup
Kentucky Derby Horse Racing
Charlie Riedel/AP
Trainer Bill Mott, right, waits to take horses to the track for a workout at Churchill Downs Monday, April 27, 2026, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kentucky Derby Horse Racing
Father and son trainers go head-to-head in 152nd Kentucky Derby
Posted
and last updated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX18) — The Kentucky Derby is defined by tradition, but this year’s race will feature a rare family storyline not seen in more than 60 years.

Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott and his son, Riley Mott, are set to compete against each other in the same Derby field — the first father-son pairing to do so since 1964.

Bill Mott, the reigning Derby-winning trainer, will saddle Chief Wallabee. Riley Mott, making his Derby debut, will enter two horses: Albus and Incredibolt.

For Riley, the moment represents both achievement and a full-circle opportunity.

“To get not only one, but two horses to the Derby is a pretty cool accomplishment,” he said. “And to do it against my dad is pretty fun.”

The younger Mott’s path to the Derby began in his father’s barn, where he learned the foundation of the sport from an early age.

“Those days were paramount,” Riley said. “Everything I do: how I run the barn, the business... is based off of my dad and his operation.”

That foundation has translated into success of his own, something Bill Mott says reflects years of learning and growth.

“You learn from a lot of people along the way,” Bill said. “I think he’s tried to take the best from everybody.”

Bill Mott’s résumé includes two Kentucky Derby victories and 16 Breeders’ Cup wins, placing him among the most accomplished trainers in horse racing. But seeing his son reach the sport’s biggest stage carries a different level of significance.

“It ranks right up there,” he said. “I’m equally as proud of him having those horses in.”

Despite the family connection, the competitive nature of the Derby remains unchanged.

“I’m his biggest fan,” Riley said. “But when they put our horses in the gate, he’s on his team, I’m on my team, and I hope I win.”

For Riley, simply being at Churchill Downs is a reminder of how far his journey has come.

“I pull up every morning, look at the Twin Spires, and just feel very fortunate,” he said. “It’s really humbling just to be here.”

For Bill, it brings his career full circle — from listening to the Derby on the radio as a child to sharing the stage with his son.

“Just to be here is really a thrill,” he said.

Now, in a race built on history, the Motts will add a chapter of their own, one that blends family, legacy and competition at the highest level of the thoroughbred racing.

Father and son trainers go head-to-head in 152nd Kentucky Derby

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18