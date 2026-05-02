A family affair at Churchill Downs: Bill and Riley Mott meet in Kentucky Derby 152

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX18) — The Kentucky Derby is defined by tradition, but this year’s race will feature a rare family storyline not seen in more than 60 years.

Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott and his son, Riley Mott, are set to compete against each other in the same Derby field — the first father-son pairing to do so since 1964.

Bill Mott, the reigning Derby-winning trainer, will saddle Chief Wallabee. Riley Mott, making his Derby debut, will enter two horses: Albus and Incredibolt.

For Riley, the moment represents both achievement and a full-circle opportunity.

“To get not only one, but two horses to the Derby is a pretty cool accomplishment,” he said. “And to do it against my dad is pretty fun.”

The younger Mott’s path to the Derby began in his father’s barn, where he learned the foundation of the sport from an early age.

“Those days were paramount,” Riley said. “Everything I do: how I run the barn, the business... is based off of my dad and his operation.”

That foundation has translated into success of his own, something Bill Mott says reflects years of learning and growth.

“You learn from a lot of people along the way,” Bill said. “I think he’s tried to take the best from everybody.”

From listening to the @KentuckyDerby on an AM radio in 1967… to entering Derby 152 as the reigning champion.



But this one means a little more for Bill Mott, as he’ll share the sport’s biggest stage with his son, Riley Mott.



Our exclusive interview with the father-son duo airs… pic.twitter.com/0bRaMNPKZJ — Hannah Hamelback (@hhamelbackTV) April 28, 2026

Bill Mott’s résumé includes two Kentucky Derby victories and 16 Breeders’ Cup wins, placing him among the most accomplished trainers in horse racing. But seeing his son reach the sport’s biggest stage carries a different level of significance.

“It ranks right up there,” he said. “I’m equally as proud of him having those horses in.”

Despite the family connection, the competitive nature of the Derby remains unchanged.

“I’m his biggest fan,” Riley said. “But when they put our horses in the gate, he’s on his team, I’m on my team, and I hope I win.”

For Riley, simply being at Churchill Downs is a reminder of how far his journey has come.

“I pull up every morning, look at the Twin Spires, and just feel very fortunate,” he said. “It’s really humbling just to be here.”

For Bill, it brings his career full circle — from listening to the Derby on the radio as a child to sharing the stage with his son.

“Just to be here is really a thrill,” he said.

Now, in a race built on history, the Motts will add a chapter of their own, one that blends family, legacy and competition at the highest level of the thoroughbred racing.