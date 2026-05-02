Before the garland: 10,000 roses compete to adorn the trophy

(LEX 18) — A team of Kroger florists spent most of Derby week in a giant refrigerator, sorting through thousands of roses to pick the winners for the garland.

"We are living on adrenaline,” said Allison Gousha, Kroger’s Derby event coordinator.

The florists win their spots through a series of contests that the grocery chain holds throughout the year.

"We aren't in the greatest working conditions, it's really cold in here, our hands are a mess, but it's an honor," said Gousha.

With coats and bandaids, they select the best of the best.

"We want it to be the perfect size, the perfect color, they're freedom roses named after 911, we want to have a quarter roll all the way down the center of that rose, and they all look very uniformed," said Gousha.

She says the rose garland has four different pieces of greenery attached, and it takes about 180 man-hours to put together.

They’re also responsible for the Oaks garland, arrangements for Churchill Downs, and lily bouquets for the survivors parade.

Gousha tells LEX18 nothing beats the moment when the winner of the Kentucky Derby is draped in her creation.

"You don't get to see this with other sports, and you can see how it's made and put together, and the fact that I'm the person behind this, it can't get any more amazing than that."

