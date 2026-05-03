Kentucky State Police troopers help hospice patient fulfill Derby dream

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police Post 4 troopers recently assisted in making a touching Kentucky Derby dream come true for a Kentucky hospice patient.

Bob Weihe, who has attended 79 consecutive Kentucky Derbies, faced the possibility of missing his 80th due to his current health condition and mobility limitations. The elderly man, now confined to a wheelchair and under hospice care, had expressed his final wish to attend one more Derby, according to a social media post by Kentucky State Police Trooper Bryan Washer.

Churchill Downs staff reached out to Kentucky State Police on Friday, requesting assistance with transportation and escort services for Weihe and his wife, Barbara.

Post 4 troopers agreed to the assignment, providing escort services from the couple's residence directly to Churchill Downs and ensuring they reached their seats safely for the historic 152nd Kentucky Derby.

The participating troopers described the escort detail as a memorable and meaningful experience.