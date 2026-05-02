Local vendor creates custom charcuterie boards featured in Churchill Downs suites

(LEX 18) — "Board & You" is a custom charcuterie shop in downtown New Albany, Indiana, just outside of Louisville.

They’re also a vendor at the Derby.

Owner Megan Flanagan tells LEX 18 that in the first two years, they created small boxes that were sold out of the concessions.

This year their creations will be in the suites and speakeasy’s.

"The challenge this year is we are doing bigger boards we haven't done before, however I think it makes it more simple because we are doing one thing all together, we can assembly line it out,” said Flanagan. “I'm excited, I think it'll be fun and a nice challenge for our time."

The board features aged English cheddar, Manchego, aged drunken goat cheese, blueberry goat cheese, and brie, as well as calabrese, salami, and prosciutto. There’s also sour cherry jam, fig jam, and local honey.

Board & You opened seven years ago. They say their boards bring people together over cheddar and salami.

"There's different items on the board where you can have conversations about what you like, and you can have a conversation about that. I think it's the perfect item for bringing people together," said Flanagan.