'We're so happy:' Claiborne Farm produces another Derby champion, Golden Tempo

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The 152nd Kentucky Deby winning horse, Golden Tempo, started life in Bourbon County at Claiborne Farm.

"I woke up this morning and was like, 'Was that a dream or did that really happen?" said farm manager Bradley Purcell. "It's just something you'll never forget, to win a race like that. You'll never come off that high."

Purcells tells LEX18 the whole staff is feeling a sense of pride.

"There's so much behind the scenes that you don't see on TV. These people were here at 6 a.m., the feeding, the mucking, out leading horses in and out and the vet work," said Purcell. "All the stuff that has to go into a mare and foal, to get a healthy foal on the ground."

Golden Tempo's mother, Carrumba, received special treats Saturday night for producing a champion.

"I gave her a pat on the forehead and some peppermints. She's done well," Purcell said.

Purcell says he wished he could say they knew from birth that Golden Tempo would wear the garland of roses, but that wasn't the case.

"He was a big strong colt from the day he was born. He did everything right here. Always thought he was nice, but to see it all come together from the day they're born to the first Saturday in May, it's hard to put into words. We're so happy," said Purcell.

While Claiborne staff is reveling in victory, the work doesn't stop on the farm. During peak foaling season, Purcell says they have close to 500 horses on their 3,000 acres.

With newborn colts in their fields, the hope is that one of them will follow in Golden Tempo's hooves.

"We put so much time and effort into them and spend so much time with them, it's like watching your own child do something with such success," said Purcell.

The last Derby winner produced by Claiborne was 'Orb' in 2013.