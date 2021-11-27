Kentucky dominates University of North Florida in 86-52 win

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — With Keion Brooks Jr. and Davion Mintz out, the Kentucky Wildcats started the game slow.

The University of North Florida maintained the lead until the Wildcats hit a 6-0 run with 5:45 left in the first half. TyTy Washington Jr. gave the Cats five points in back-to-back trips to stretch the lead and boost the team's energy. At halftime, the Cats led 37-23.

In the second half, UK connected all the dots and rolled over the Ospreys. The Wildcats shot 53.8% from the field for the second half compared to North Florida's 34.3%. Five Wildcats ended the night with double figures on the board. Washington Jr. and Dontaie Allen led with 14 points each. Oscar Tshiebwe records another double-double with 12 points and 16 rebounds.

UK outrebounded the Ospreys 50 to 33.

Up next, Kentucky plays Central Michigan University at Rupp Arena on Monday, November 29 at 7 p.m.