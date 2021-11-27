Watch
Sports

Actions

Kentucky dominates University of North Florida in 86-52 win

items.[0].image.alt
James Crisp/AP
Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler (2) looks to pass the ball around North Florida's Carter Hendricksen (3) and Jacob Crews (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
North Florida Kentucky Basketball
Posted at 8:51 PM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 21:09:20-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — With Keion Brooks Jr. and Davion Mintz out, the Kentucky Wildcats started the game slow.

The University of North Florida maintained the lead until the Wildcats hit a 6-0 run with 5:45 left in the first half. TyTy Washington Jr. gave the Cats five points in back-to-back trips to stretch the lead and boost the team's energy. At halftime, the Cats led 37-23.

In the second half, UK connected all the dots and rolled over the Ospreys. The Wildcats shot 53.8% from the field for the second half compared to North Florida's 34.3%. Five Wildcats ended the night with double figures on the board. Washington Jr. and Dontaie Allen led with 14 points each. Oscar Tshiebwe records another double-double with 12 points and 16 rebounds.

UK outrebounded the Ospreys 50 to 33.

Up next, Kentucky plays Central Michigan University at Rupp Arena on Monday, November 29 at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Turn your inbox into a BBN box!

Big Blue Nation Members Only!