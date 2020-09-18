Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

Kentucky Drops 1-0 Season Opener at Notre Dame

First season opening loss since 2014
items.[0].image.alt
UK Athletics
UK 2020 SOCCER #5.png
Posted at 12:28 AM, Sep 18, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-18 00:28:25-04

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The Kentucky men's soccer team started off the fall season on the road with a 1-0 loss at Notre Dame.

The loss was the first for a season opener for the Wildcats in five seasons. UK had more shots on goal (4-3) but Notre Dame’s Daniel Russo scored the match’s only goal off a corner kick by Aiden McFadden in the 62nd minute.

UK goalkeeper Enrique Facusse was credited with two saves in the loss.

Kentucky will make its home debut on Monday at the Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex. The Wildcats will kick off with the Duke Blue Devils at 7:30 p.m. and it will be broadcast live on ESPN3.

No fans, other than family members will be allowed into the stadium to watch the match on the UK campus.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Give a Child a Book!

Give a Child a Book