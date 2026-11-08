Kentucky falls at Tennessee, 34-6

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The No. 6 Kentucky football team had its six game win streak snapped at No. 13 Tennessee 34-6. The Wildcats only able to get two field goals in the game.

Very little happened in the first quarter. Kentucky took a shot to the end zone but Kenny Minchey was intercepted for just the second time this season. It was his firs since the Alabama game back on September 12.

The Volunteers would strike first. First play after receiving a punt, Daune Morris would go through a wide open hole to score on a 66 yard run. The Volunteers would lead 7-0 after the first quarter.

Kentucky put together an 11 play, 50 yard drive but had to settle for a 43 yard field goal from Adam Zouaghi. He actually hit from 38 but a penalty pushed it back and he nailed it again. Tennessee would lead 7-3. with 9:56 to go in the half.

The Volunteers would respond with a field goal from Cooper Ranvier from 48 yards out to push the Vols lead to 10-3. Ranvier played his high school ball at Frederick Douglass. Kentucky would get the ball at their own 7 yard line with 4:00 to go in the half. The Wildcats would put together a 12 play drive over 89 yards. That would end in a 25 yard field goal by Zouaghi. At the half, Tennessee would lead 10-6. The Wildcats had more total yards 231-162, more passing yards 140-56 and more first downs 13-4.

Tennessee opened the 3rd quarter with a 10 play, 55 yard drive that ended with a Cooper Ranvier 39 yard field goal. The Volunteers would take a 13-6 lead.

Kentucky had the chance toward the end of the third quarter driving into Tennessee territory. However, Kenny Minchey fumbled away the ball and the Volunteers recovered to keep that 13-6 advantage into the final quarter. The third turnover of the game for the Wildcats.

First drive of the 4th quarter, Tennessee's Faizon Brandon would take the snap and flip in a misdirection play to Mike Matthews for a 24 yard touchdown pass play. The Volunteers would capitalize off the turnover to take a 20-6 lead over the Wildcats with 13:34 to go in the game.

Kentucky's next possession, they were forced to go for it on 4th and 1. Tennessee blitzed and Arion Carter would sack Minchey. Two plays later, the Volunteers put it away with a 5 yard carry by DeSean Bishop. Tennessee pushed the lead to 27-6.

Kentucky falls to 7-2 overall, 5-2 in the SEC. The Wildcats return to Kroger Field next Saturday to face Florida with new head coach and former Wildcat Jon Sumrall.