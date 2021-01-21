Kentucky falls for the third straight game 63-62 at Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. — Kentucky got a big game from B.J. Boston as the freshman scored 18 off the bench. But, the Wildcats fell on a shot at the end of the game 63-62 at Georgia. It ended a 14 game losing streak to UK.

Kentucky used its seventh different starting line-up as John Calipari inserted Dontaie Allen and Lance Ware into the first five. Kentucky started cold on the offensive end once again. The Wildcats missed their first five shots before Davion Mintz finished a fast break with a dunk.

The Wildcats took a 17-16 lead. But, the Bulldogs went on a 10-0 run thanks, in part, to back-to-back three pointers to grab a 26-17 lead. Brandon Boston helped bring Kentucky back with one of his best halves of basketball in a UK uniform. He scored 12 points thanks to hiting 6-of-8 from two point range. Georgia led at the break 30-27.

Kentucky had a fast start to the second half with a jumper by Sarr and Isaiah Jackson finishing a bucket in transition. UK would lead 31-30.

Georgia grabbed the lead behind steals and easy lay-ups. But, the Bulldogs gave it right back with a flagerant one foul and technical. UK would reclaim the lead at 51-49 on a Sarr short jumper.

Kentucky would build a lead and extend it to seven at 56-49 but Georgia fought back to have the ball down one with three seconds left and P.J. Horne scored on a lay-up with a second left to help Georgia to the victory.

Boston had 18 points, 7 rebounds while Isaiah Jackson hit all six of his shots for 12 points. Keion Brooks chipped in with 12 while Sarr had 13 rebounds.

Kentucky falls to 4-9 overall on the season, 3-3 in the SEC. The Wildcats return home to face LSU in Rupp Arena on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 6:00 pm on ESPN.