Kentucky falls in its final road game of the season 96-85 at Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. — Texas A&M hands Kentucky its fourth loss in the last six games with a 96-85 win in College Station.

The way the game started it looked like the Wildcats were going to run the Aggies out of their own gym. UK was down a point when Mo Dioubate sank a jumper in the paint. Jasper Johnson followed that up with a three pointer and Brandon Garrison finished a bucket in transition to give Kentucky an 18-12 advantage. A short time later during the flow of the game, Garrison added a lay-up and dunk then, Denzel Aberdeen had a couple of buckets. Andrija Jelavic got a dunk and Malachi Moreno scored on a lay-up. A lot of players getting involved to build a UK lead of 30-18.

It was pretty much game over for that point but not for the Wildcats. Texas A&M started the game hitting 1-9 from three point range and then hit five of its next eight. In less than four minutes from Kentucky taking that 12 point lead, Texas A&M grabbed it right back on a Ruben Dominguez three pointer. He was four of five in the first half behind the arc and the Aggies took a 45-33 lead into the half thanks to a 27-3 scoring run.

The second half didn't get any better for Kentucky. Jelavic hit a three pointer just 38 seconds into the second half to cut the deficit to 11. The Wildcats couldn't get closer. Texas A&M built the lead to 21 just over five minutes into the second half. Texas A&M was led by Rylen Griffen who had 21 points. One of five Aggies in double figures.. They shot 13-28 behind the three point line.

The Wildcats were led Oweh with 24 points and 9 rebounds. Dioubate added 19 point and 7 rebounds while Aberdeen had 8 assists.

Kentucky falls to 19-11, 10-7 in the SEC. Saturday, the Wildcats will play their final game of the regular season. They'll host Florida for the second time this season at 4:00 on ESPN. The Gators beat the Wildcats in Gainesville on February 14, 92-83.