Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Kentucky falls in its final road game of the season 96-85 at Texas A&M

Texas A&M hands Kentucky its fourth loss in the last six games with a 96-85 win in College Station.
Kentuck Preview Basketball
Michael Conroy/AP
FILE - Kentucky head coach Mark Pope reacts on the sidelines during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament game against Tennessee Friday, March 28, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
Kentuck Preview Basketball
Posted

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. — Texas A&M hands Kentucky its fourth loss in the last six games with a 96-85 win in College Station.

The way the game started it looked like the Wildcats were going to run the Aggies out of their own gym. UK was down a point when Mo Dioubate sank a jumper in the paint. Jasper Johnson followed that up with a three pointer and Brandon Garrison finished a bucket in transition to give Kentucky an 18-12 advantage. A short time later during the flow of the game, Garrison added a lay-up and dunk then, Denzel Aberdeen had a couple of buckets. Andrija Jelavic got a dunk and Malachi Moreno scored on a lay-up. A lot of players getting involved to build a UK lead of 30-18.

It was pretty much game over for that point but not for the Wildcats. Texas A&M started the game hitting 1-9 from three point range and then hit five of its next eight. In less than four minutes from Kentucky taking that 12 point lead, Texas A&M grabbed it right back on a Ruben Dominguez three pointer. He was four of five in the first half behind the arc and the Aggies took a 45-33 lead into the half thanks to a 27-3 scoring run.

The second half didn't get any better for Kentucky. Jelavic hit a three pointer just 38 seconds into the second half to cut the deficit to 11. The Wildcats couldn't get closer. Texas A&M built the lead to 21 just over five minutes into the second half. Texas A&M was led by Rylen Griffen who had 21 points. One of five Aggies in double figures.. They shot 13-28 behind the three point line.

The Wildcats were led Oweh with 24 points and 9 rebounds. Dioubate added 19 point and 7 rebounds while Aberdeen had 8 assists.

Kentucky falls to 19-11, 10-7 in the SEC. Saturday, the Wildcats will play their final game of the regular season. They'll host Florida for the second time this season at 4:00 on ESPN. The Gators beat the Wildcats in Gainesville on February 14, 92-83.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18