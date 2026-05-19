Kentucky falls in the SEC Tournament against Vanderbilt, 8-5

HOOVER, Ala. — Kentucky played its first and last game in the SEC Tournament after falling to Vanderbilt, 8-5.

The Wildcats did most of the scoring early but the Commodores scored 7 runs unanswered. In the top of the 1st, Luke Lawrence drove in Tyler Bell to put the Cats in front 1-0. Top of the 3rd, Bell hit a solo home run to extend that lead to 2-0.

After Vanderbilt scored a run in the bottom of the 3rd, Kentucky's Carson Hansen crushed a home run in the 4th and then Lawrence had another RBI hit to give the Wildcats a 4-1 lead.

The Commodores would score four in the 6th on a couple of Kentucky errors. Vandy would add three more in the 8th.

Jaxon Jelkin started for Kentucky and went 5 and 2/3 giving up 7 hits, 5 runs with 4 strikeouts.

Kentucky falls to 31-21 on the season and now awaits word on where it might start the NCAA Tournament. The Selections Show will take place on Monday.

