LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After losing their third straight game, the Kentucky Wildcats tumbled out of the Top 25.

UK started the season 6-0, rising from unranked to near the Top 10 going into their matchup with Georgia.

The Bulldogs won the showdown of undefeated SEC teams, and the Cats have lost the following two games to Mississippi State and Tennessee.

UK is now 6-3, 4-3 in the SEC, with three games left to go.

Next up, the Cats travel to Vanderbilt to take on the 2-7 Commodores.