Kentucky Finishes No. 10 in Final USA Softball / ESPN Top-25 Poll

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky softball team finished at No. 10 in the USA Softball/ESPN.com final Top-25 poll.

The Wildcats finished the COVID-19 shortened season with a 20-4 record overall and a 2-1 mark in Southeastern Conference play. It's UK's highest finish in the rankings since the 2014 season when the Cats advanced to the Women's College World Series.

UCLA finished the year as the unanimous No. 1 team. The Bruins only had one loss on the season. UK was one of 10 SEC teams in the final Top-25.

UK has now finished in the Top-25 in nine of Rachel Lawson's 13 years at Kentucky.