Kentucky Football lands 4-star QB Jake Nawrot in 2027 class

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Kentucky football landed a commitment from 2027 four-star quarterback Jake Nawrot.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound prospect from Arlington Heights, Illinois, chose the Wildcats after connecting with the staff this spring, including a visit to Lexington in March.

Let’s go BIG BLUE NATION!! I am so blessed for all the support and encouragement through this all, as well as every team that took a chance on me and I’ve built a relationship with. Go Cats!! 💙💙 @Hersey_Football @TNelson_9 @TNTignite @CoachWillStein @CoachJoeSloan https://t.co/tbwyRW2hrD — Jake Nawrot (@JakeNawrot) April 12, 2026

Nawrot is ranked among the top quarterbacks nationally, including a No. 2 position ranking by Rivals. Kentucky beat out programs like Oregon, Iowa and Kansas State, with its offensive vision and quarterback development playing a key role in the decision.

Following his commitment, Nawrot told LEX 18 Sports:

"Something in me felt like it was right"



Class of 2027 4⭐️QB @JakeNawrot talks about why he made the decision to commit to Kentucky today. We'll have more on his relationship with Will Stein and Joe Sloan on @LEX18News at 6. pic.twitter.com/OcsW5znEFX — Noah Cierzan (@ncierzan) April 12, 2026

“This whole process has been insane. The last couple weeks, it’s been really hard to make this decision, and I’ve had so many blessings and great coaches that have given me an opportunity and chance; I thank them all for that,” Nawrot said. “Kentucky… it felt right, and I think today, this morning, I was still between a couple teams. And crazy enough, I was on the call with Coach Sloan, the offensive coordinator, and something in me felt like it was right. I knew all the background, I did all my homework on all these schools, and something about it just felt right, and it has this whole time, I think. And I believe in what Coach Stein can do and that the Kentucky football culture can change. It can become a big thing.”

Jake Nawrot Jake Nawrot visiting Kentucky in March 2026, alongside his family and Head Coach Will Stein.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Nawrot is rated a .9814 prospect, ranking No. 2 among quarterbacks and No. 40 overall. Last season, he threw for 3,078 yards and 41 touchdowns with just two interceptions, adding eight rushing scores.

