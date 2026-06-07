Kentucky football lands trio of 2027 commitments

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Kentucky football added significant depth to its future roster Sunday, securing three commitments in the 2027 recruiting class following a productive weekend on the recruiting trail.

Malachi Brown, a standout from Corbin, Kentucky, headlines the group as a highly regarded in-state prospect. The 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive lineman is ranked among the top players in the Commonwealth and is considered one of the nation’s better defensive line prospects in the 2027 class. According to Rivals, Brown checks in at No. 273 nationally and chose Kentucky over several high-major programs, including Louisville, Tennesse, and Purdue.

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Malachi Brown has Committed to Kentucky, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 275 DL chose the Wildcats over Tennessee, Louisville, and Purdue



“They got no path so they follow my footsteps”https://t.co/DetNUkDJUS pic.twitter.com/rXehGeB3jZ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 7, 2026

On defense, Kentucky also landed Drew Williams, a linebacker from Canton, Georgia. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound defender is rated a three-star recruit and ranks as the No. 41 linebacker nationally, according to Rivals. Williams brings production to the Wildcats’ defense after posting 138 tackles, six sacks and 23 quarterback pressures last season.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 LB Drew Williams has Committed to Kentucky, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 205 LB chose the Wildcats over Oregon, Florida, and Miami



“AG2G, BBN Let’s work🔵⚪️!!”https://t.co/90u4X4l0P7 pic.twitter.com/Xu056EvsCb — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 7, 2026

The Wildcats capped the day with Austin Coles, a wide receiver from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, who becomes the 21st member of Kentucky’s 2027 class. The 6-foot-4 receiver is ranked among the top 75 receivers nationally by Rivals and is listed at No. 648 overall in the industry rankings. Coles selected Kentucky over programs including Virginia Tech, Kansas State and Clemson.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 ATH Austin Coles has Committed to Kentucky, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’5 200 ATH chose the Wildcats over Virginia Tech and Kansas State



“I’m Home BBN!”https://t.co/fzo7t9wdvX pic.twitter.com/RHnjbdHkKm — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 7, 2026

As commitments continue to build for Will Stein’s 2027 class, Kentucky now sits at 21 total commits. The Wildcats are currently ranked No. 11 nationally and No. 4 in the SEC in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.

For more on Kentucky Football and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.