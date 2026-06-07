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Kentucky football lands trio of 2027 commitments

Wildcats add in-state DL Malachi Brown, LB Drew Williams and WR Austin Coles
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Kentucky football added significant depth to its future roster Sunday, securing three commitments in the 2027 recruiting class following a productive weekend on the recruiting trail.

Malachi Brown, a standout from Corbin, Kentucky, headlines the group as a highly regarded in-state prospect. The 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive lineman is ranked among the top players in the Commonwealth and is considered one of the nation’s better defensive line prospects in the 2027 class. According to Rivals, Brown checks in at No. 273 nationally and chose Kentucky over several high-major programs, including Louisville, Tennesse, and Purdue.

On defense, Kentucky also landed Drew Williams, a linebacker from Canton, Georgia. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound defender is rated a three-star recruit and ranks as the No. 41 linebacker nationally, according to Rivals. Williams brings production to the Wildcats’ defense after posting 138 tackles, six sacks and 23 quarterback pressures last season.

The Wildcats capped the day with Austin Coles, a wide receiver from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, who becomes the 21st member of Kentucky’s 2027 class. The 6-foot-4 receiver is ranked among the top 75 receivers nationally by Rivals and is listed at No. 648 overall in the industry rankings. Coles selected Kentucky over programs including Virginia Tech, Kansas State and Clemson.

As commitments continue to build for Will Stein’s 2027 class, Kentucky now sits at 21 total commits. The Wildcats are currently ranked No. 11 nationally and No. 4 in the SEC in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.

For more on Kentucky Football and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.

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