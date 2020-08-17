Menu

Kentucky football opens the 2020 season at Auburn

The full schedule will be released Monday night
Bryan Woolston/AP
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops walks on the field prior to an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Posted at 3:09 PM, Aug 17, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The SEC released the first week of the league-only schedule for 2020. Kentucky finding out it will be play Auburn.

The Wildcats last played the Tigers in 2015 and came up just short at home 30-27. While the Tigers have won the last two, UK last won in 2009 when Rich Brooks Wildcats won at Auburn 21-14. Auburn leads the all-time series 26-6-1.

The rest of Kentucky's schedule will be announced later Monday night at 7:00. But UK knows its home schedule will include Georgia, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Mississippi and Vanderbilt. Aside from Auburn, the Wildcats road slate has Alabama, Florida, Missouri and Tennessee.

