Kentucky football opens the 2020 season at Auburn

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The SEC released the first week of the league-only schedule for 2020. Kentucky finding out it will be play Auburn.

The Wildcats last played the Tigers in 2015 and came up just short at home 30-27. While the Tigers have won the last two, UK last won in 2009 when Rich Brooks Wildcats won at Auburn 21-14. Auburn leads the all-time series 26-6-1.

The rest of Kentucky's schedule will be announced later Monday night at 7:00. But UK knows its home schedule will include Georgia, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Mississippi and Vanderbilt. Aside from Auburn, the Wildcats road slate has Alabama, Florida, Missouri and Tennessee.