Kentucky Football posters revealed

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The 2021 Kentucky Football posters have been released and will be available at local Kroger locations beginning on Saturday morning.

There are two separate posters with one version featuring the offense and the other highlighting defensive players. The offensive players are tight end Brendan Bates, wide receiver Josh Ali, tight end Justin Rigg, offensive lineman Kenneth Horsey, running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., offensive lineman Darian Kinnard, wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, offensive lineman Luke Fortner, tight end Keaton Upshaw and offensive lineman Austin Dotson. The defensive players are linebacker J.J. Weaver, defensive lineman Marquan McCall, linebacker DeAndre Square, defensive lineman Josh Paschal, defensive back Yusuf Corker, linebacker Jordan Wright, defensive back Davonte Robinson, defensive back Tyrell Ajian and also kicker Matt Ruffolo.

The 2021 posters feature a #FortheTeam theme, centered around the football team’s focus on the team rather than the individual.