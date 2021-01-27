Kentucky Football releases 2021 schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Football team revealed its schedule for the 2021 season which will include four non-conference games and an eight game SEC slate.

It begins with three home games including the Southeastern Conference opener and will have the Wildcats playing seven home games at Kroger Field.

It all starts with a home game against Louisiana-Monroe who is coached by Terry Bowden on September 4th. The two teams last met in 2014 and the Wildcats are 4-1 against the Warhawks with the lone ULM victory coming in 1994.

One week later, the Wildcats will open the SEC schedule at home against Missouri. The Cats lost in Columbia last season 20-10.

On September 18, Kentucky will host Chattanooga. The Moccasins only played one game in the fall of 2020 against Western Kentucky falling 13-10. They'll pick up their Southern Conference season starting February 20 playing eight games. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

The first road trip in the SEC is at South Carolina on September 25. The Wildcats have won six of the last seven games against the Gamecocks.

Then comes, what appears to be, the toughest part of the schedule. Kentucky will host Florida and LSU followed by a trip to Georgia. The Wildcats lost to the Gators 34-10. This will be the first meeting against LSU out of the West division since 2014 which was UK Coach Mark Stoops second season. The Wildcats lost 41-3. The last win in the series for UK came in 2007 at home 43-37. Kentucky lost to Georgia 14-3 in Lexington this season.

After a bye week, there's the trip to face Mississippi State on October 30. The Wildcats beat the Bulldogs 24-2 this season. Then the Wildcats host a Tennessee team they beat 34-7 last year and who hired Josh Heupel to be its new head coach. And the final SEC game is at Vanderbilt. UK has won five straight in the series.

Kentucky wraps up the season with two non-conference games. The first is against New Mexico State on November 20th. The two schools have only played one other time with the Wildcats beating the Aggies in a 62-42 shootout in 2016. They are coached by Doug Martin who was a four-year letter winner as a Wildcat in 1981-'84 and was a graduate assistant at Kentucky back in 1986.

The finale is the rivalry game against Louisville. After playing a SEC only schedule in 2020, the Wildcats will go back on the road to face the Cardinals. Kentucky has won two in a row and three of the last four in the series.

Times and TV networks will be announced at a later date.