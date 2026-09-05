Kentucky Football starts the Will Stein era with a 45-13 win over Youngstown St.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Will Stein picked up win number one as the head coach at the University of Kentucky as the Wildcats beat Youngstown State, 45-13.

The Cats were led by running back, C.J. Baxter, who had two early touchdowns. Then, Kenny Minchey threw four touchdowns in the Cats victory.

Big Blue Nation didn't have to wait long to see the new look offense. Kentucky took the opening kick and mixed the run and pass to perfection. A 7 play 75 yard drive ended with Baxter taking in his first score of the game from 15 yards out.

After a three and out, Kentucky again had a 7 play drive and this one went for 60 yards in all. Again, it was Baxter finishing it off, this time from five yards out.

After another defensive stop, Kentucky's drive started in the first quarter but ended in the second with another touchdown. This time Minchey threw his first of the game to Mikkel Skinner for his first collegiate touchdown. The Wildcats would lead 21-0.

UK was finally forced to punt but the Penguins mishandled the return and Ty Bryant fell on the loose ball. That would lead to Minchey finding Willie Rodriguez for a two yard touchdown to make it 28-0 Kentucky.

Youngstown State would finally get on the board with :20 left in the first half. Beau Brungard would find Lynn Wyche-El to make it 28-7 at the break. At the half UK had 234 yards of total offense to 154 for YSU. Minchey also completed 77% of his passes.

Second half, a couple of young wide receivers would get their first collegiate touchdowns. Minchey found Prince Jean in the third quarter and the freshman weaved his way past defenders for the 26 yard score. Then in the fourth quarter, Minchey would hit Kenny Darby and he also showed some moves to get in for the 37 yard touchown. Kentucky would take a 42-13 lead.

Adam Zouagui would add a 28 yard field goal to finish off the scoring. Kentucky gives Will Stein win number one.

Minchey was 18-27 for 301 yards and 4 TD's, tight end's Skinner and Rodriguez had four catches each and Jason Patterson led UK on the ground with 11 carries for 78 yards.

Next Saturday, the Wildcats will host Alabama for the first SEC game of the season. Kick off is set for 3:30 on ABC.