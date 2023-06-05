Kentucky forces a decisive final after beating Indiana 16-6

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky was fighting for its post season life and responded with a 16-4 victory over Indiana on Sunday night. It forces a decisive single game on Monday between the Wildcats and Hoosiers to decide who moves on to the Super Regional.

Just two innings in, the Wildcats set the tone with four runs including three with one swing of the bat of Nathan McCarthy. It was just the third home run of the season for the sophomore outfielder. UK led 4-0 after the 2nd inning.

Indiana closed within 4-2 and 6-3. Kentucky was last in the SEC in home runs hit this season. However, Devin Burkes added a two run homer in the 5th inning to extend the lead to 8-3. Hunter Gilliam hit a three run homer in the 7th to extend UK's lead to 16-4. Ryan Waldschmidt also hit a homer in the game.

The Wildcats used four pitchers in the game with Logan Martin starting and going three innings with three strikeouts and he gave up two runs. Evan Byers went an inning with two hits and gave up one run. Ryan Hagenow went 4.2 innings giving up seven hits, three runs and struck out four IU batters. Ryder Giles finished off the final out.

Kentucky would allow a couple of more runs to score in the 9th for Indiana before closing it out.

So, Kentucky and Indiana will meet for the third and final time to decide the Lexington Regional on Monday. Kentucky Baseball tweeted out that the expected game time is 6:00 PM on Monday. The loser will see it's season end, the winner will move on to face the winner of the Baton Rouge Regional.