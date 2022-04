LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky freshman Bryce Hopkins is entering the transfer portal.

Lexington you will always have a special place in my heart💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/YCfZhhr1oy — Bryce Hopkins (@BryceHopkins) April 7, 2022

The 6'7" forward averaged 2.1 points and 6.4 minutes per the 28 games he played this past season.

Hopkins, who is from Chicago, originally committed to Louisville before reopening his recruitment and committing to UK in October 2020.