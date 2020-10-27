Menu

Kentucky lands 2021 forward Bryce Hopkins

Second commitment for the class
Bryce Hopkins (Brittany Speckhart) Rivals.com
Posted at 10:45 PM, Oct 26, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-26 22:45:02-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky has landed its second commitment for the Class of 2021 after Bryce Hopkins chose the Wildcats Monday night.

Hopkins is a 6'7" forward out of Chicago who originally picked Louisville. He de-committed and then opened up his recruitment. Many believed he may stay closer to home to play for Illinois but on Monday he picked John Calipari and the Wildcats.

Hopkins is ranked as the 30th overall player in the Class of 2021 by Rivals, 32nd by ESPN and 247Sports.com has him at number 39.

Hopkins joins point guard Nolan Hickman as the only two commits for UK's Class of 2021.

