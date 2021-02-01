Menu

Kentucky game moved to Wednesday

Quarantine is over for the Wildcats
AP Photo.Rogelio V. Solis
Kentucky head coach John Calipari, top, confers with guard Devin Askew (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.
Posted at 4:09 PM, Feb 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-01 16:09:50-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky men's basketball team is out of quarantine and the Wildcats game with Missouri has been moved back a day. That tip-off is now set for 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday on ESPN2.

Last Friday, Kentucky announced it was going to pause all activities for 48 hours in conjunction with the SEC and UK Athletics COVID-19 management requirements. It also forced the Wildcats to cancel their Saturday game against No. 5 Texas in Rupp Arena.

Kentucky is 13-1 all-time against Missouri which includes a 4-1 mark in games played in Columbia.

