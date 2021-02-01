Kentucky game moved to Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky men's basketball team is out of quarantine and the Wildcats game with Missouri has been moved back a day. That tip-off is now set for 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday on ESPN2.

Last Friday, Kentucky announced it was going to pause all activities for 48 hours in conjunction with the SEC and UK Athletics COVID-19 management requirements. It also forced the Wildcats to cancel their Saturday game against No. 5 Texas in Rupp Arena.

Kentucky is 13-1 all-time against Missouri which includes a 4-1 mark in games played in Columbia.