Kentucky gets the offense rolling at Vanderbilt with a 109-77 win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kentucky got the offense going early against Vanderbilt and never looked back on the way to a 109-77 win over the Commodores.

Kentucky was not at full strength again in the 22nd game of the season. D.J. Wagner missed a third straight game with an ankle injury. Meantime, Tre Mitchell missed his first nursing back soreness.

The Wildcats got off to a fast start. Kentucky got its pace of play with several players scoring early. But when Rob Dillingham came off the bench and hit back-to-back 3 pointers, the Wildcats had a 15-8 lead with five minutes gone in the game.

It was Antonio Reeves that led the Cats in the first 20 minutes. He hit 3 pointers, mid-range jumpers and floaters on his way to 16 first half points.

Zvonimir Ivisic played 4 minutes but that was long enough to score 7 points and pick up three quick fouls and he would have to go to the bench. John Calipari played nine players in the first half and when Jordan Burks hit a close one, the Wildcats had a 22 point lead. They'd go into the break up 54-38.

Reeves continued his hot play in the 2nd half and at one point hit 6 of his first 7 three pointers.

Justin Edwards had his best game as a Wildcat and it included a steal that led to a huge windmill slam. Jordan Burks had his best game as a Wildcat with 11 hitting all five of his shots.

But the strength was the way the Wildcats spread the wealth in this game. All nine of the players, who weren't in mop up duty, scored all but one had a rebound and all but one had assists.

Reeves led six players in double figures with 24. Dillingham added 20 points and 9 assists, Edwards 17, Aaron Bradshaw 12 and Burks 13 and Ivisic 11. The Wildcats hit 55% of their shots, 58% from three point range and hit all 12 of their free throws.

Kentucky is now 16-6 overall, 6-4 in the SEC. Next up is the final non conference game of the season when UK hosts Gonzaga in Rupp Arena on Saturday at 4:00 on CBS Sports.