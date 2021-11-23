Kentucky hands Albany a 86-61 loss

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky rolled to its fourth straight win by beating Albany 86-61 Monday night in Rupp Arena. TyTy Washington led five Wildcats in double figures with 20 points as Kentucky improves to 4-1.

The Wildcats played without Davion Mintz who was sick while both Jacob Toppin and Lance Ware continue to miss because of injuries.

In the first half, Kentucky led 15-14 when the Wildcats went on a 10-0 run with Washington hitting a lay-up in transition and then knocking down a three. Kellan Grady followed that up with another three pointer and then Sahvir Wheeler finished it off with a quick lay-up. Kentucky's lead was 25-14 eventually going to the locker room with a 37-28 lead.

The Wildcats shot 59% in the first half while Tshiebwe had nine rebounds, the same amount Albany had in the first 20 minutes. UK had 23 rebounds as a team. Washington led the way in scoring with 13.

Kentucky pulled away in the second half as Kellan Grady and Keion Brooks, Jr. started pacing the way in the scoring department. Brooks finished with 17 points hitting 7-of-11 shots. Grady added 14 points while making 4-of-7. Wheeler added 15 and 7 assists, while Oscar Tshiebwe who struggled with fouls had 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Kentucky is back on the Rupp Arena floor Friday night at 7:00 when the Wildcats host North Florida. It's a game that's on the SEC Network.