LEXINGTON, Ky. — Will Stein and the Kentucky football team knocked off rival Louisville, 24-21, to snap a three game losing streak and finish the regular season 8-4.

Kentucky started the scoring in the first quarter on its opening possession. The Wildcats used seven plays to move it 60 yards with Kenny Minchey hitting Willie Rodriguez for a quick out pass and the junior took it 6 yards for the touchdown. 7-0 Wildcats with 9:02 to play in the first quarter.

UK quickly stopped the Cardinals and then added to the scoreboard. The Wildcats mixed in four pass plays and five running snaps to score again. This time it was a direct snap to Jovantae Barnes for the running TD. The Wildcats would take a 14-0 lead with 3:24 to go in the first quarter.

Louisville would finally get on the board in the 2nd quarter driving 48 yards. The drive would stall and the Cardinals would have to settle for a 43 yard field goal from Carson Hilbert. It was 14-3 Kentucky with 11:27 to go before halftime.

The Cards would add to that right before the half. They had it 1st and 25 on their own 47 yard line but just four plays later, Lincoln Kienholz would hit Tre Richardson for a 16 yard touchdown and suddenly the Wildcats lead was down to 14-10 with :38 to go in the first half.

Both teams couldn't move the ball on their opening possessions of the second half. Louisville missed a 54 yard field goal. Then, Kentucky put together a six play drive that covered 63 yards and Mikkel Skinner did most of the damage. He finished the drive with runs of 20, 9 and finally 17 to get in for the score. The Wildcats would take a 21-10 lead with 7:44 to play in the 3rd quarter.

Louisville would counter by driving all the way down to the Kentucky 5 yard line. However, a UK blitz allowed Grant Godfrey to get the sack forcing U of L into a 36 yard field goal from Hilbert. Kentucky would take a 21-13 lead into the start of the 4th quarter.

Kentucky hit a big pass play early in the quarter but Kenny Darby for 34 yards but as he was tackled from behind he fumbled the ball away to Louisville. The Cardinals would make it count driving it 81 yards in just over six minutes to score on a Kienholz 6 yard run. Louisville would tie the game at 21-21 with 6:43 to play.

Louisville had the ball and with 2:15 to play, the Cardinals appeared to throw an interception to Teryhon Nichols. But a replay called it incomplete and Louisville was forced to punt. Skinner would rush for 17 yards to go over 100 for the game at 112. The Wildcats would take it to the Louisville 32 yard line where Adam Zouagui would hit a 50 yard field goal as time expired to give UK the win.

Kentucky ends a two game losing streak to the Cardinals with the 24-21 victory at Kroger Field. The Wildcats now await word on where they will play a bowl game when the announcements are revealed December 6th.