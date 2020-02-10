Menu

Kentucky jumps up to No. 12 in latest AP poll

Posted: 1:07 PM, Feb 10, 2020
Updated: 2020-02-10 13:10:27-05
Wade Payne/AP
Kentucky head coach John Calipari gives instruction to forward EJ Montgomery (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Knoxville, Tenn. Kentucky won 77-64. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Kentucky Tennessee Basketball

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky moved up to No. 12 in the latest AP Top 25 poll following wins over Mississippi State and Tennessee this past week.

The Wildcats (18-5, 8-2 SEC) jumped three spots from No. 15 in last week's poll.

Baylor remains the nation's top team for the fourth straight week. Gonzaga, Kansas, San Diego State and Louisville round out the top five.

No. 11 Auburn and No. 25 LSU are the only other SEC teams ranked in the poll.

The full AP poll can be found here.

