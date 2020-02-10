Kentucky jumps up to No. 12 in latest AP poll

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky moved up to No. 12 in the latest AP Top 25 poll following wins over Mississippi State and Tennessee this past week.

The Wildcats (18-5, 8-2 SEC) jumped three spots from No. 15 in last week's poll.

Baylor remains the nation's top team for the fourth straight week. Gonzaga, Kansas, San Diego State and Louisville round out the top five.

No. 11 Auburn and No. 25 LSU are the only other SEC teams ranked in the poll.

