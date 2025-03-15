Kentucky knocked out of the SEC Tournament by Alabama, 99-70

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kentucky's run in the SEC Tournament ended in the quarterfinals with a 99-70 loss to Alabama. The third loss of the season against the Crimson Tide.

It was a fast and furious pace to start the game with Alabama scoring the first four. Then, Kentucky started to heat up as Koby Brea and Travis Perry each hit three pointers to cut the deficit to 14-12. Following a block from Amari Williams, Kentucky ran the floor and got a lay-up from Andrew Carr to tie the game at 14 with 13:20 to go in the first half.

Kentucky struggled with early turnovers. 6 led to 9 Crimson Tide points and they would take a 22-14 lead at the under 12 timeout.

Otega Oweh was hit in the mouth right before the timeout and had to go to the locker room for attention. The play was not deemed excessive. And it forced Kentucky to use some seldom used groups on the floor.

While Oweh was able to come back but from that point in the first half Alabama would build a six to seven point lead only to see UK pull within three or four. Then, the Crimson Tide went on a 5-0 run within 9 seconds to extend the lead to eleven 47-36. Travis Perry hit two free throws to make it 47-38 Bama at the break. But right at half, officials took away a Williams goal tending pulling the Cats within 45-38.

UK was led by Williams 12 points while Perry added ten.

Start of the 2nd half, Alabama started opening up from outside. Labaron Philon hit a three point line and followed it up with another jumper. Then, Mouhamed Dioubate hit a trey to put Alabama up 57-44.

Kentucky went on a 3 and a-half minute stretch without a field goal and the Tide had an 8-2 run to push the lead out to 69-52 over the Wildcats. A short time later, Alabama would get three pointers from Chris Youngblood and Mark Sears followed up by a Sears steal and lay-up and the lead ballooned to 22 at 79-57.

Carr led the Wildcats with 18 while Williams added 16 and Perry had 12.

UK falls to 22-11. Kentucky now waits for Selections Sunday to find out where they'll start the SEC Tournament.

