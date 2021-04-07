Kentucky knocks off No. 5 Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky got a big game from Ryan Ritter to help the Wildcats knock off rival and No. 5 Louisville 11-7. It snapped a three game losing streak and was the first win in Louisville since 2013.

The sophomore went three for four including a three run home run and a three run double for six runs batted in for the game. And he also had some incredible plays in the field at shortstop. The Wildcats had 15 total hits in the game.

Kentucky is now 19-7 on the season.

GAME SCORING

Top 2nd – Oraj Anu walked and Chase Estep singled up the middle. Ryan Ritter homered to CF, scoring Anu and Estep. UK 3, UL 0.

Bottom 2nd – Masterman walked and scored on Leonard’s double off the LF wall. Dunn looped a single to CF, scoring Leonard. Knapczyk singled through the left side, Dunn to third. Dunn scored on an Usher SAC fly. UK 3, UL 3.

Top 3rd – Coltyn Kessler, Anu and Estep walked to load the bases. Ritter doubled off the LCF wall, scoring all three. Austin Schultz reached on an error. T.J. Collett doubled off the LF wall, scoring Ritter and Schultz. UK 8, UL 3.

Bottom 3rd – Davis walked and scored on a Binelas HR to LF. UK 8, UL 5.

Top 5th – Ritter walked, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on Schultz’s single to RF. Collett singled to RF. John Rhodes flied out to RF, advancing Schultz to third, who scored on Kessler’s SAC fly to CF. UK 10, UL 5.

Bottom 6th – Davis homered to CF. UK 10, UL 6.

Top 8th – Anu singled. Cam Hill pinch ran for Anu. Drew Grace singled. Ritter reached on an infield single, Hill scored from second after ball thrown away. UK 11, UL 6.

Bottom 9th – Davis and Masterman singled. Leonard singled to CF, Davis scored, Masterman to third. UK 11, UL 7.

NOTES

UK is 19-7 overall, 5-4 in SEC play.

The Cats are 4-3 on the road this season.

UK is 88-29 vs. non-conference opponents under head coach Nick Mingione.

This is Kentucky’s first win over a top five opponent since defeating No. 5 Arkansas on May 5, 2019.

This is Kentucky’s first road victory over a top five opponent since defeating No. 5 Florida in Gainesville on May 18, 2017.

This is Kentucky’s first win at Louisville since 2013.

The UK pitching staff has struck out at least seven in 37 of the past 40 games, including 25 with 10 or more.

Sophomore IF Ryan Ritter went 3-for-4 with three runs, six RBI, a double, a home run and a walk. It was Ritter’s first multi-RBI game. It was just the seventh time since the beginning of 2011 season a UK player drove in six or more runs and first time since Breydon Daniel did so last season. Ritter fell just a triple short of the cycle.

Senior 1B T.J. Collett went 2-for-3 with two RBI, a double, two walks and an HBP. Collett has reached base safely in 25 of 26 games this season. Going back to Saturday’s game at Mississippi State, Collett reached base safely in eight consecutive Abs.

went 2-for-3 with two RBI, a double, two walks and an HBP. Junior IF/OF Austin Schultz singled, drove in a run and scored two. Schultz has reached base safely in 79 of 86 career games. Schultz has a hit in 20 of his last 22 games.

ON DECK

The Cats finally return home to Kentucky Proud Park for SEC play, welcoming LSU on Friday to open a three-game series. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on SECN+. The radio call will be on the UK Sports Network.

