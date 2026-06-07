Kentucky lands five-star 2027 recruit Ryan Hampton

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Kentucky picked up its first commitment in the 2027 recruiting class Sunday when five-star prospect Ryan Hampton announced his pledge to the Wildcats following an official visit to Lexington.

Eddie Justice/Eddie Justice Portraits of Kentucky Men’s Basketball recruit Ryan Hampton during his visit. Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics

The 6-foot-6 wing from DME Academy in Daytona Beach, Florida, is ranked among the nation's top players in the 2027 class. Rivals lists Hampton as the No. 6 overall prospect, while 247Sports ranks him 10th nationally.

Hampton chose Kentucky over several major programs, including Nebraska and NC State. He becomes the highest-ranked commitment of head coach Mark Pope's tenure.

A Texas native and the younger brother of former NBA first-round pick RJ Hampton, Hampton has excelled on the Nike EYBL circuit this spring, averaging more than 21 points and nearly six rebounds per game.

Hampton was the first 2027 recruit to take an official visit to Kentucky and is now the first player to commit to the Wildcats' 2027 class.

Eddie Justice/Eddie Justice Portraits of Kentucky Men’s Basketball recruit Ryan Hampton during his visit. Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics

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