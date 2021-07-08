Kentucky lands offensive lineman transfer from LSU

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky has landed a huge transfer just a month away from the start of training camp. Dare Rosenthal announced on Twitter that he's leaving LSU to become a Wildcat.

Rosenthal, who is 6'7", 327 pounds, started eight games in two seasons for LSU. He originally went there to be a defensive lineman before switching to the other side of the ball.

He will have a chance to earn a spot on the Big Blue Wall and have up to three years of eligibility remaining.