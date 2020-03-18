Kentucky men finish in the top 10 of the AP Poll

Kentucky forward Nick Richards dunks, before injuring his ankle on the landing during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against LSU, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. Kentucky won 79-76. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky men finished 8th in the country according to the Associated Press and were 7th in the final USA Today Coaches Poll.
The Wildcats were 25-6 overall this season while winning the program's 49th SEC Regular Season Championship with a 15-3 mark. The Cats won the league by three games.
This was all good enough for Kentucky to make its 59th NCAA Tournament appearance but that was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now the Wildcats await word on which players may leave for the NBA or return for another season in Lexington.
