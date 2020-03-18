Kentucky men finish in the top 10 of the AP Poll

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky men finished 8th in the country according to the Associated Press and were 7th in the final USA Today Coaches Poll.

The Wildcats were 25-6 overall this season while winning the program's 49th SEC Regular Season Championship with a 15-3 mark. The Cats won the league by three games.

This was all good enough for Kentucky to make its 59th NCAA Tournament appearance but that was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now the Wildcats await word on which players may leave for the NBA or return for another season in Lexington.