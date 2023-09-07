Kentucky Men's Basketball releases SEC Schedule

The Kentucky Men's Basketball team has revealed its SEC schedule to go along with a non-conference slate that was already revealed.
The Wildcats typically play twice against Florida, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt. This season, UK will also go with a home and away series against Arkansas and Mississippi State.
Kentucky will open SEC play at Florida on January 6, and the first home game is the following week with Missouri in Rupp Arena. The Cats will have the final home game against Vanderbilt on Wednesday, March 6, and the team will play the final game of the SEC schedule at Tennessee on March 9.
Here is the entire schedule, including the non-conference slate:
|Date
|Opponent/Event
|Location
|Nov. 6
|New Mexico State
|Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|Nov. 10
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|Nov. 14
|vs. Kansas
|United Center (Chicago)
|Nov. 17
|Stonehill
|Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|Nov. 20
|Saint Joseph’s
|Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|Nov. 24
|Marshall
|Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|Nov. 28
|Miami
|Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|Dec. 2
|UNC-Wilmington
|Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|Dec. 9
|vs. Penn
|Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia)
|Dec. 16
|vs. North Carolina
|State Farm Arena (Atlanta)
|Dec. 21
|at Louisville
|KFC Yum! Center (Louisville, Ky.)
|Dec. 29
|Illinois State
|Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|Jan. 6
|at Florida
|Exactech Arena (Gainesville, Fla.)
|Jan. 9
|Missouri
|Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|Jan. 13
|at Texas A&M
|Reed Arena (College Station-Bryan, Texas)
|Jan. 17
|Mississippi State
|Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|Jan. 20
|Georgia
|Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|Jan. 23
|at South Carolina
|Colonial Life Arena (Columbia, S.C.)
|Jan. 27
|at Arkansas
|Bud Walton Arena (Fayetteville, Ark.)
|Jan. 31
|Florida
|Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|Feb. 3
|Tennessee
|Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|Feb. 6
|at Vanderbilt
|Memorial Gymnasium (Nashville, Tenn.)
|Feb. 10
|Gonzaga
|Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|Feb. 13
|Ole Miss
|Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|Feb. 17
|at Auburn
|Auburn Arena (Auburn, Ala.)
|Feb. 21
|at LSU
|Pete Maravich Center (Baton Rouge, La.)
|Feb. 24
|Alabama
|Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|Feb. 27
|at Mississippi State
|Humphrey Coliseum (Starkville, Miss.)
|March 2
|Arkansas
|Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|March 6
|Vanderbilt
|Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|March 9
|at Tennessee
|Thompson-Boling Arena (Knoxville, Tenn.)