Kentucky Men's Basketball releases SEC Schedule

Wildcats opens at Florida and closes at Tennessee
UK Athletics
Coach John Calipari. Kentucky beats Mount St. Mary's 80-55.
Posted at 2:08 PM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 14:20:53-04

The Kentucky Men's Basketball team has revealed its SEC schedule to go along with a non-conference slate that was already revealed.

The Wildcats typically play twice against Florida, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt. This season, UK will also go with a home and away series against Arkansas and Mississippi State.

Kentucky will open SEC play at Florida on January 6, and the first home game is the following week with Missouri in Rupp Arena. The Cats will have the final home game against Vanderbilt on Wednesday, March 6, and the team will play the final game of the SEC schedule at Tennessee on March 9.

Here is the entire schedule, including the non-conference slate:

Date
Opponent/Event
Location
Nov. 6
New Mexico State
Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
Nov. 10
Texas A&M-Commerce
Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
Nov. 14
vs. Kansas
United Center (Chicago)
Nov. 17
Stonehill
Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
Nov. 20
Saint Joseph’s
Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
Nov. 24
Marshall
Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
Nov. 28
Miami
Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
Dec. 2
UNC-Wilmington
Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
Dec. 9
vs. Penn
Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia)
Dec. 16
vs. North Carolina
State Farm Arena (Atlanta)
Dec. 21
at Louisville
KFC Yum! Center (Louisville, Ky.)
Dec. 29
Illinois State
Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
Jan. 6
at Florida
Exactech Arena (Gainesville, Fla.)
Jan. 9
Missouri
Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
Jan. 13
at Texas A&M
Reed Arena (College Station-Bryan, Texas)
Jan. 17
Mississippi State
Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
Jan. 20
Georgia
Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
Jan. 23
at South Carolina
Colonial Life Arena (Columbia, S.C.)
Jan. 27
at Arkansas
Bud Walton Arena (Fayetteville, Ark.)
Jan. 31
Florida
Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
Feb. 3
Tennessee
Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
Feb. 6
at Vanderbilt
Memorial Gymnasium (Nashville, Tenn.)
Feb. 10
Gonzaga
Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
Feb. 13
Ole Miss
Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
Feb. 17
at Auburn
Auburn Arena (Auburn, Ala.)
Feb. 21
at LSU
Pete Maravich Center (Baton Rouge, La.)
Feb. 24
Alabama
Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
Feb. 27
at Mississippi State
Humphrey Coliseum (Starkville, Miss.)
March 2
Arkansas
Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
March 6
Vanderbilt
Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
March 9
at Tennessee
Thompson-Boling Arena (Knoxville, Tenn.)
