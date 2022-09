LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Wildcats are continuing their march up the AP Top 25 College Football poll.

After their 31-23 win over Northern Illinois, Kentucky has moved up to no. 7 in the poll, up one spot from last week.

Georgia once again continues to hold the top spot after beating Kent State 39-22.

Kentucky looks to keep its perfect record intact as they travel to take on 14th ranked Ole Miss on Saturday, October 1st.

The kickoff is set for noon.