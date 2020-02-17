Menu

Kentucky moves up two spots to No. 10 in AP Rankings

Wildcats now 20-5 on the season
Posted: 2:12 PM, Feb 17, 2020
Updated: 2020-02-17 14:12:30-05
Adam Hunger/AP
Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey reacts after making a basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State early Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in New York. Kentucky won 69-62. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky men's basketball team has climbed back up into the Associated Press Top 10 sitting at number 10. That's a two spot jump for the Wildcats from a week ago.

UK picked up wins last week over Vanderbilt on the road and Ole Miss at home to earn more points in the ballots from the voters. Baylor is still the number one team in the country with 48 of the 63 first place votes. They are followed up by Gonzaga, Kansas, San Diego St. and Dayton in the top five. After two losses last week, Louisville has fallen six spots to number 11.

AP TOP 25 POLLWEEK 16Released February 17

RANK TEAMPV RANKCONFERENCEPOINTS
1Baylor (23-1)1Big 121,559
2Gonzaga (26-1)2West Coast1,518
3Kansas (22-3)3Big 121,434
4San Diego State (26-0)4Mountain West1,404
5Dayton (23-2)6Atlantic 101,294
6Duke (22-3)7Atlantic Coast1,285
7Maryland (21-4)9Big Ten1,194
8Florida State (21-4)8Atlantic Coast1,088
9Penn State (20-5)13Big Ten1,024
10Kentucky (20-5)12Southeastern1,011
11Louisville (21-5)5Atlantic Coast837
12Villanova (19-6)15Big East824
13Auburn (22-3)11Southeastern818
14Oregon (20-6)17Pacific 12742
15Creighton (20-6)23Big East718
16Seton Hall (18-7)10Big East672
17West Virginia (18-7)14Big 12552
18Colorado (20-6)16Pacific 12501
19Marquette (17-7)18Big East404
20Iowa (18-8)21Big Ten254
21Butler (19-7)19Big East242
22Houston (20-6)20American Athletic237
23BYU (21-7)West Coast188
24Arizona (18-7)Pacific 12102
25Ohio State (17-8)Big Ten95
