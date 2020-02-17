Kentucky moves up two spots to No. 10 in AP Rankings

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky men's basketball team has climbed back up into the Associated Press Top 10 sitting at number 10. That's a two spot jump for the Wildcats from a week ago.
UK picked up wins last week over Vanderbilt on the road and Ole Miss at home to earn more points in the ballots from the voters. Baylor is still the number one team in the country with 48 of the 63 first place votes. They are followed up by Gonzaga, Kansas, San Diego St. and Dayton in the top five. After two losses last week, Louisville has fallen six spots to number 11.
AP TOP 25 POLLWEEK 16Released February 17
|RANK
|TEAM
|PV RANK
|CONFERENCE
|POINTS
|1
|Baylor (23-1)
|1
|Big 12
|1,559
|2
|Gonzaga (26-1)
|2
|West Coast
|1,518
|3
|Kansas (22-3)
|3
|Big 12
|1,434
|4
|San Diego State (26-0)
|4
|Mountain West
|1,404
|5
|Dayton (23-2)
|6
|Atlantic 10
|1,294
|6
|Duke (22-3)
|7
|Atlantic Coast
|1,285
|7
|Maryland (21-4)
|9
|Big Ten
|1,194
|8
|Florida State (21-4)
|8
|Atlantic Coast
|1,088
|9
|Penn State (20-5)
|13
|Big Ten
|1,024
|10
|Kentucky (20-5)
|12
|Southeastern
|1,011
|11
|Louisville (21-5)
|5
|Atlantic Coast
|837
|12
|Villanova (19-6)
|15
|Big East
|824
|13
|Auburn (22-3)
|11
|Southeastern
|818
|14
|Oregon (20-6)
|17
|Pacific 12
|742
|15
|Creighton (20-6)
|23
|Big East
|718
|16
|Seton Hall (18-7)
|10
|Big East
|672
|17
|West Virginia (18-7)
|14
|Big 12
|552
|18
|Colorado (20-6)
|16
|Pacific 12
|501
|19
|Marquette (17-7)
|18
|Big East
|404
|20
|Iowa (18-8)
|21
|Big Ten
|254
|21
|Butler (19-7)
|19
|Big East
|242
|22
|Houston (20-6)
|20
|American Athletic
|237
|23
|BYU (21-7)
|West Coast
|188
|24
|Arizona (18-7)
|Pacific 12
|102
|25
|Ohio State (17-8)
|Big Ten
|95