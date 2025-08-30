Kentucky opens the 2025 schedule with a 24-16 win over Toledo

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky started Mark Stoops' 13th season with a hard-fought 24-16 victory over Toledo.

The Wildcats defense seemed to answer a lot of questions with its play. On the Rockets second play from scrimmage, JQ Hardaway intercepted a Tucker Gleason pass. It was his third career pick as a Wildcat.

That led to the Kentucky offense getting it into the end zone for the first score of the game. Zach Calzada took it in from a yard out on the keeper and the Cats were up 7-0 after the Jacob Kauwe extra point.

Second quarter, the Wildcats defense held strong again on a 4th and 2 play. Forcing a turnover on downs as Alex Afari and Hardaway tackled Gleason short of the marker. However, Kentucky was starting on its own three yard line.

On the Wildcats first play, Calzada faked a handoff and was immediately tackled in the end zone for a safety. The Cats added a 45 yard field goal from Kauwe with two minutes to go in the first half to take a 10-2 lead into the break.

The third quarter was a wash of punts back and forth. Then, early in the fourth quarter, Kentucky put together a 12 play, 76 yard drive capped off by Seth McGowan's six yard run for a touchdown. The Wildcats were in front 17-2.

Toledo would counter with its own extended drive. The Rockets covered 69 yards in seven plays and scored on a Gleason nine yard keeper. There was a penalty on the two point attempt so Toledo settled for an extra point and the UK lead was down to 17-9 with 9:38 to go in the game.

Kentucky quickley responded. First play after the kick off, Dante Dowdell found a hole and hit the sideline to score from 79 yards away. The Wildcats lead was back to 24-9.

With 1:55 to go in the game, Toledo tacked on the final score of the game with the Wildcats winning 24-16.

Zach Calzada was 10-23 for 85 yards and an interception in his first UK start at quarterback. Dowdell rushed for 129 yards and a score with McGowan chipping in with 78 yards and a TD. On defense, Alex Afari had a monster game with 13 total tackles, 9 solo tackles, two for a loss and a sack.

Kentucky returns to Kroger Field on Saturday, September 6 to host Ole Miss in the first SEC game of the season, Kick off is set for 3:30.