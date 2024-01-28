Kentucky overcomes horrendous shooting start to beat Arkansas 63-57

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Kentucky bounced back from a loss earlier in the week to beat Arkansas on the road 63-57 behind 24 points from Antonio Reeves.

The Wildcats thought they were going to be at full strength for the first time this season with Adou Thiero coming back. He hadn't played since December 21st at Louisville. However, Rob Dillingham was forced to sit out due to a stomach virus.

The Wildcats have not been concerned about their offense all season even with the loss at South Carolina earlier this week. But, UK could not get a basket early against the Razorbacks. The Cats started off 1-of-18 from the field but Arkansas was also struggling. Finally UK started to hit baskets as Antonio Reeves hit a shot that helped them on their way to finishing 8-of-13 and the Cats trailed just 26-24 at the half.

Early 2nd half, Kentucky was able to tie it a couple of times as Thiero hit free throws to tie it at 28-28. Moments later it was Reed Sheppard that finally hit his first shot in six tries as his three pointer tied the game at 31-31.

Then, Arkansas got it going again. The Razorbacks went on a 6-0 run to push back in front 37-31. Reeves would stop that with a three pointer. Sheppard would then turn it on with a driving lay-up, then a steal and dunk and the Wildcats had their first lead of the game at 38-37.

The Wildcats took the first extended lead with a Sheppard lay-up followed up by a Reeves steal and dunk and UK was in front 44-41.

It was very back and forth from that moment with each possession making it feel like the game could swing one way or the other over the next 5-7 minutes of game play. UK led it 53-50 with 4:14 to go in the game.

After former Louisville guard El Ellis hit a tough lay-up to cut the lead to one, Reeves knocked down another three pointer to reach 24 points in the game. Kentucky was back in front 56-52 with 2:39 to play in the game. Out of a media timeout, Sheppard came up with a steal and quick outlet to D.J. Wagner for a lay-up and the Cats were up 58-52. Reed extended it three more with a three pointer.

Reeves backed up last year's 37 point performance with 24. Sheppard added 14 and Tre Mitchell 10 points and 11 rebounds. The Wildcats are now 15-4 overall, 5-2 in the SEC.

Next up is a visit from Florida on Wednesday at 8:00. The Wildcats beat the Gators 87-85 in Gainesville to start league play.