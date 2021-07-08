Kentucky playing Ohio St. in CBS Sports Classic

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky basketball team announced on Thursday it will take on Ohio State in the annual CBS Sports Classic on December 18. It will be the second game in the double header after UCLA and North Carolina play starting at 3 p.m.

Kentucky was supposed to play North Carolina this season but the match-ups were switched last season because of COVID-19 testing protocols among conferences. That's the reason for the switch to the Wildcats playing the Buckeyes this season.

The Buckeyes were 21-10 last season and return six of their top eight scorers from a team that earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament but were upset by Oral Roberts in the first round.

This will be the eighth straight season of the CBS Sports Classic. UNC owns a 5-2 record in the event. Ohio State is 4-3, Kentucky is 3-4 and UCLA is 2-5. All four teams appear in various top-25 preseason polls leading into the 2021-22 season.

Year by Year CBS Sports Classic History

Dec. 19, 2020 (Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland)

Ohio State 77, UCLA 70

North Carolina 75, Kentucky 63

Dec. 21, 2019 (T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas)

Ohio State 71, Kentucky 65

North Carolina 74, UCLA 64

Dec. 22, 2018 (United Center, Chicago)

Ohio State 80, UCLA 66

Kentucky 80, North Carolina 72

Dec. 23, 2017 (Smoothie King Center, New Orleans)

North Carolina 86, Ohio State 72

UCLA 83, Kentucky 75

Dec. 17, 2016 (T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas)

UCLA 86, Ohio State 73

Kentucky 103, North Carolina 100

Dec. 19, 2015 (Barclays Center, Brooklyn)

Ohio State 74, Kentucky 67

North Carolina 89, UCLA 76

Dec. 20, 2014 (United Center, Chicago)

North Carolina 82, Ohio State 74

Kentucky 83, UCLA 42