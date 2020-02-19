Kentucky post game notes following win over LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. — Kentucky was able to hold off LSU on the road thanks to 7 straight three pointers in the second half. The Wildcats win by three. Below are some post game notes the Wildcats released after the game.

Final Score: No. 10/10 Kentucky 79, LSU 76

Team Records and Series Notes

Kentucky has won five in a row and is 21-5 overall.

UK remains in first place in the Southeastern Conference with an 11-2 league record.

The Wildcats are 6-2 in true road games this season, 5-2 in the SEC. They’ve won three straight on the road.

LSU is 18-8 overall, 9-4 in league play.

UK leads the series 90-27.

UK leads 32-18 in games played in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Next up: on Saturday, Kentucky plays host to Florida at 6 p.m. It will be televised on ESPN.



Player Notes

Immanuel Quickley led the Wildcats with 21 points and six assists, also chipping in four rebounds and three steals.

It is his 15th consecutive game in double figures, most since Malik Monk had a 30-game streak during the 2016-17 season.

He is averaging in 18.6 points in eight road games this season.

Quickley is now averaging 18.0 points over the last 15 games with 33 3-pointers and 43.4% shooting from long range. He has six 20-point games in that span.

Nick Richards had 13 points and six rebounds. He blocked six shots, one shy of his career best.

UK is 20-1 this season when he scores in double figures and 7-1 when he blocks four or more shots.

Tyrese Maxey posted 14 points, four rebounds and three assists.

It is his 18th game this season in double figures.

Ashton Hagans had 11 points, three rebounds and four assists but sustained a leg injury late in the game.

Playing 27 minutes – most since the win over Missouri – Nate Sestina had 11 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

He made three 3-pointers and has made 5 of 8 from long distance in the last two games.

His first-half basket put him over the 1,000-point mark in his career. He now has 1,010 points as a collegian, including 874 in his three seasons at Bucknell.

Coach John Calipari

Calipari is now 326-76 at UK.

He has a 771-216 all-time on-court record.

UK is 264-43 against unranked foes under Calipari.

Kentucky is 147-40 under Calipari in SEC regular-season games.

Calipari is 12-3 all-time vs. LSU.

Team Notes

UK had a sizzling second half, shooting 73.9% from the field (17 of 23).

The 73.9% shooting is the Wildcats’ best mark in a half since making 84.2% (16 of 19) vs. Alabama on March 10, 2018, in the SEC Tournament.

After making only 2 of 10 from long range in the first half, the Wildcats made their first seven 3-pointers of the second half.

For the game, UK made nine 3-pointers, one shy of the season high.

Five Wildcats scored in double figures, the last time coming 10 days ago at Tennessee.

Kentucky limited LSU to 39.4% from the field.

UK is 201-19 (.914) under Calipari when keeping the opponent at 40 percent or less, including 14-3 this season.

The Wildcats have held seven straight opponents to 40% or less from the floor.

UK won the game despite losing the rebounding, 45-33.

LSU got 23 offensive rebounds – the most UK has surrendered this season – leading to 26 second-chance points.

Entering the game fifth in the nation at 78.9% at the foul line, the Wildcats had another solid performance at 75% (12 of 16).

UK has made at least 75% at the line in nine straight games.

Kentucky led by as many as 15 points. UK is 280-7 (.976) in the Calipari era when leading by at least 10 points during the game.

In the First Half

The starting lineup consisted of Ashton Hagans, Tyrese Maxey, Immanuel Quickley, EJ Montgomery and Nick Richards for the 12th time this season. UK is 10-2 with the lineup.

Nate Sestina was UK’s first substitute at the 16:02 mark.

Montgomery initiated the scoreboard with a follow-up basket on the game’s first possession.

Four points was the largest margin of the closely contested half.

LSU led 28-24 but did not score the final three minutes of the half. Meanwhile, Richards hit a jump hook in the lane and Hagans’ 3-pointer with 30 seconds left, following a hustling offensive rebound by Sestina, sent the Wildcats to intermission ahead 29-28.

UK is now 17-2 when leading at halftime.

In the Second Half