Kentucky Posters, Presented by Kroger, Unveiled

LEXINGTON, Ky. — True Blue Fans love to get the posters each year for their favorite teams. University of Kentucky athletics revealed two new ones for football and various athletic teams. The posters are presented by Kroger and can be picked up for free in stores in the area.

The 2020 posters feature a #TeamKentucky theme centered around the idea, clearer now more than ever, that as the teams representing the Commonwealth, we share in the motto, “we are all in this together.”

The UK Football schedule poster features student-athletes and Head Coach Mark Stoops around a reclaimed wood cutout of the state of Kentucky.

Twenty-four Wildcats are featured on this year’s football poster, which will first be distributed at area Kroger locations starting Sept. 5 at 8 a.m. The all-teams poster features members of all the programs UK Athletics sponsors.

The poster themes evoke visuals of Kentucky coming together in a trying time while highlighting some of the expected standout members of the 2020 Kentucky teams.