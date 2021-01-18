Kentucky rifle team loses for the first time this season

OXFORD, Miss. — The No. 2 Kentucky rifle team fell on Monday to No. 3 Ole Miss in a close finish 4727-4713 down in Oxford.

The Rebels, who remained undefeated won both the smallbore and air rifle competitions against the Wildcats.

“It is always disappointing when you do not perform the way you want or feel you should have,” said Coach Harry Mullins, whose team is now 8-1 on the season. “Ole Miss is a very good team. They were able to weather the storms very composed.

“I felt that our performance was good, under the conditions, and showed us the things that we need to work on. This weekend is the start of a long month and now we will have to correct our errors and move forward.”

Sophomore Mary Tucker led the Wildcats with 591 in smallbore and 596 in air rifle.

Kentucky returns home to go against Nebraska before travelling to Murray for the Withrow Open on Sunday.