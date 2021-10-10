Kentucky rises to No. 11, next up: #1 Georgia

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky football team's win over LSU Saturday night has propelled the Wildcats to No. 11 in both the AP and Coaches Polls.

The win not only made the Cats (6-0) bowl-eligible, but has set up a showdown of undefeated teams next Saturday when UK heads down to Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs.

After Alabama's loss Saturday night at Texas A&M, UGA is now the top-ranked team in the country. The Bulldogs took care of business at Auburn 34-10.

UK and UGA are both 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the SEC and are the only undefeated teams remaining in the conference.

ESPN College Gameday and SEC Nation will both be in Athens for the game.

I’m ecstatic #BBN Can’t wait to witness this atmosphere https://t.co/f6VX9AOrWR — Eli Gehn (@EliGehnTV) October 10, 2021

The kickoff is at 3:30 (Eastern time).