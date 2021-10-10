Watch
Kentucky rises to No. 11, next up: #1 Georgia

Michael Clubb/AP
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis smiles as he scores a touchdown during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against LSU in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Posted at 5:10 PM, Oct 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-10 17:10:38-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky football team's win over LSU Saturday night has propelled the Wildcats to No. 11 in both the AP and Coaches Polls.

The win not only made the Cats (6-0) bowl-eligible, but has set up a showdown of undefeated teams next Saturday when UK heads down to Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs.

After Alabama's loss Saturday night at Texas A&M, UGA is now the top-ranked team in the country. The Bulldogs took care of business at Auburn 34-10.

UK and UGA are both 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the SEC and are the only undefeated teams remaining in the conference.

ESPN College Gameday and SEC Nation will both be in Athens for the game.

The kickoff is at 3:30 (Eastern time).

