LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky senior running back Chris Rodriguez pleaded guilty Tuesday on DUI charges, according to court documents.

Rodriquez was arrested and charged with careless driving and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. He was pulled over by police on Nicholasville Road around 3:15 a.m. Sunday, May 8 for not having the tail lights turned on his vehicle.

Rodriguez is required to pay a $200 fine plus court costs and his license will be suspended for no longer than six months.

According to Kentucky law, a license is suspended for no longer than six months when it is the first offense within a 10-year period.