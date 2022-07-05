Watch Now
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez pleads guilty to DUI charge

Bryan Woolston/AP
Kentucky running back Christopher Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs for a touchdown during the second half of the NCAA college football game against Louisville, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Posted at 1:27 PM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 13:46:07-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky senior running back Chris Rodriguez pleaded guilty Tuesday on DUI charges, according to court documents.

Rodriquez was arrested and charged with careless driving and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. He was pulled over by police on Nicholasville Road around 3:15 a.m. Sunday, May 8 for not having the tail lights turned on his vehicle.

Rodriguez is required to pay a $200 fine plus court costs and his license will be suspended for no longer than six months.

According to Kentucky law, a license is suspended for no longer than six months when it is the first offense within a 10-year period.

