Kentucky scores in the 8th to hold off No. 10 Florida 7-5

Wildcats take the first of a three game set
Kentucky beats Florida 7-5. Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics
Posted at 12:04 AM, May 07, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. — John Rhodes delivered a two RBI single in the 8th inning to help Kentucky knock off No. 10 Florida 7-5 in the first game of a three game series at Kentucky Proud Park.

The Wildcats struck first and quickly built a 4-0 lead in the 4th inning as Cam Hill came up with the bases loaded and delivered a two RBI single. Zeke Lewis would score on a pass ball to give UK a 3-0 lead. Then, T.J. Collett struck out swinging but reached first on a wild pitch, Hill scored to give UK the 4-0 advantage.

In the 5th inning UK would tack on one more run as Coltyn Kessler singled to center and then scored ono Ryan Ritter's two-out single.

Florida would score five runs in the 6th and 7th innings to tie the game. That set up Rhodes to be the hero with a single that scored Chase Estep and Austin Schultz.

The Wildcats now have three wins over Top 10 teams this season and are now 27-15 overall, 11-11 in SEC play.

UK and Florida play again on Saturday. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network Plus. The radio call will be on the UK Sports Network.

