Kentucky signs defensive back Keidron Smith

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky football has signed Keidron Smith after the defensive back left Ole Miss and put his name in the transfer portal. Smith will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Defensive back is a position of need for the Wildcats with youth and depth issues—especially after the season-ending inury to Vito Tisdale.

In his previous four seasons with the Rebels, Smith played in all 47 games and started 22 of them. During his starting assignments, he had 223 total tackles, 21 passes defended, five forced fumbles, eight tackles for a loss and one sack.

"We are very excited to have Keidron join our Wildcat family, " Stoops said. "He is a veteran player who started and saw a lot of snaps at corner and safety in the Southeastern Conference. He's versatile, he's intelligent and he's mature. I like his competitive nature and he's a great addition to our defense."

Smith played his high school football in West Palm Beach, Florida at Oxbridge Academy where he signed with Ole Miss as a three star recruit. Now he joins his former Rebels teammate, Jacquez Jones, in Lexington to finish his career.