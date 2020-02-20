Kentucky softball goes on the road for a 9-0 win

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Kentucky softball team traveled to Middle Tennessee for a mid-week game and the Wildcats dominated it to win in a run-rule, 9-0.

The 11th ranked Wildcats got a complete-game shutout from pitcher Meghan Schorman as she had six strikeouts, one walk and allowed just five Blue Raider hits. The sophomore now has a 0.38 earned run average in her four appearances in the circle this season.

Offensively, Mallory Peyton hit her fourth home run of the season and Alex Martens finished off the scoring in the sixth inning with a bases-clearing RBI double.

The Wildcats improve to 8-2 on the year and now they travel to Birmingham, Alabama to play in a tournament at Samford. Kentucky will play Georgia Tech and DePaul twice with one game against Samford over the course of three days.