Kentucky takes down Ohio University 77-59

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The game started rocky for the Wildcats. Oscar Tshiebwe committed two quick fouls and was benched with 18:55 left in the first half.

The Cats struggled but found their footing once Damion Mintz tied the game up at 24 with 8:11 to go. After a few more energy plays from Bryce Hopkins and Keion Brooks Jr., the game started to change, and UK ended the first half on top 40-38.

In the second half UK stepped it up with a 10-3 run. Keion Brooks Jr. was just shy of a career-high with 22 points and eight rebounds. Brooks led the team in scoring for the night and finished 9-18 from the floor.

The 18 point win signifies a career-high for TyTy Washington Jr., with a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds. Despite missing the majority of the first half, Tshiebwe was able to grab 10 rebounds.

Up next, Kentucky plays University at Albany on Monday, November 22 at Rupp Arena. Tip is set for 7 p.m.