Kentucky to play Purdue in preseason exhibition Oct. 24

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky men's basketball team will host Purdue in a preseason exhibition game on Oct. 24 in Rupp Arena.

A new rule, established this year, allows Division I schools to play any four year school without a waiver, it doesn't have to take place in private and the schools can choose what to do with the money raised from ticket sales. Previously it had to go to charity.

Kentucky leads the all-time series against Purdue but the schools haven't played since back-to-back years in 1996 and 1997. The Wildcats won both of those games in an event that was called the Great Eight.

The Wildcats were 24-12 last season in Mark Pope's first year as the UK Head Basketball Coach falling in the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16. The Boilermakers were also 24-12 last season and like Kentucky lost in the Sweet 16 to eventual National Runner-up, Houston.